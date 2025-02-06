'Badder'-Up! Whitecaps annual tasting event offers unique takes on stadium fare

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Looking for a donut burger? How about short rib tacos, or a gyro pizza?

Those delectable options and more could be on deck at your next visit to a Whitecaps game!

FOX 17’s Janice Allen and Kevin Craig got a chance to taste-test some of the experimental menu Wednesday —an annual concessions event that’s always (and— sorry, not sorry) a home run!

Invitees try each item, giving it a rating the staff will later look at to decide what makes the cut for the season, and what needs a little more practice before being called up.

While we wait for the results, Manager Tony Cappuccilli and the rest of the Whitecaps are getting ready for the 2025 season.

The home opener is April 4 against the Dayton Dragons. You can find out everything about the season here.

