Back to school means back to the store; the Salvation Army helps curb expenses

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Salvation Army will be handing out back packs and welcoming families back into the swing of the school year with a family-friendly event August 7.

Join them from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kollen Park for food trucks, a live DJ, and activities for the whole family— Plus students who need them will walk away with a free back pack full of supplies to start the year off right!

They’re still accepting donated supplies. Grab much-needed items like backpacks, pencils, crayons, paper, tissues, hand sanitizer, scissors, calculators, and more to share with the community and drop supplies off at West Michigan Community Bank branches across Holland.

Community Action House and Community Choice Credit Union are also signed-on to help with the effort. If you or your organization wants to set up a booth for the event, plan an engaging activity for about 500-1000 people, and contact the Salvation Army for more.

Volunteers are still needed, so head to the Salvation Army website to be a part of the Back 2 School Back Pack Distribution!