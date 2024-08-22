Back to school anxiety? Help your kid make the transition with ease!

A new class or a new school—especially the start of their school career—can be daunting to some children.

After the pandemic, this could be the first time many kids are away from their parents or family for an extended period of time.

According to healthcare officials at Priority Health, with all the new things to learn, people to meet, and expectations to follow, it’s natural to be a little nervous.

It’s when the nerves and butterflies in the stomach start to disrupt life—or just don’t stop—that parents should keep an eye out for.

Signs your child may be experiencing separation anxiety

Clingy behavior

Pleading

Tantrums

Nightmares or refusing to sleep alone

Needing frequent reassurance



How to help your kid

Be supportive, yet firm - You might say, “I think you’re feeling nervous, but you do have to go to school. Tell me what you’re worried about.”

Work with your child to create a solution

Make their teacher aware — they are trained to help handle separation anxiety!

Review their day and focus on what they enjoyed while separated

Use praise to reward kids who go to and stay at school all day without much difficulty — avoid rewarding with treats/sweets to avoid an unhealthy relationship with food

If this lasts more than a few days or become severe, make an appointment with their pediatrician.

