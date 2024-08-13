Back Kent County badges as they back Special Olympics Michigan!

BELMONT, Mich. — Tuesday, August 20, join your favorite Kent County Deputies for the Flame of Hope benefit run— a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

Whether you're all-in on the 5K trail run, coming for the 1-mile community trail fun run, the open bike trail ride, or the hill bike challenge, you can help The Kent County Sheriff's Office support Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI).

It's just $30 to run — Register now and get a LETR shirt and raffle ticket.

Flame of Hope Benefit for Special Olympics Michigan

Presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run



Date: Tuesday, August 20th

Location: Cannonsburg Ski Area

Check-In Time: 5:00PM

Start Time: 5:30PM

Cost: $30 (Includes LETR Shirt & Raffle Ticket)

Kids are encouraged to bring their bikes and ride through the small obstacle course put on by Michigan Mountain Bike Association!

Tacos and drinks are available to buy after— 10% of proceeds go back to SOMI.