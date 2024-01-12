Avoid tragedy; take time to check winter storm fire safety

MICHIGAN — Michigan is currently a leading state in the U.S. for home fire deaths and severe weather increases those chances.

When power is knocked out, alternative heat/power sources and things like candles or embers in a fireplace may be a source of comfort, but FOX 17 Fire Safety Expert and president of E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety, Micheal McLeieer says— for firefighters— these can also be the source of tragedy.

According to the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society, as of December 31st, 125 Michiganders have died in 112 building fires throughout 2023. That’s a 4% increase in home fire deaths (averaged from years 2017 – 2022) and an 11% increase in fires during the same average periods.

This is why first responders like McLeieer and news sources like FOX 17 tend to focus so intently on severe weather.

Safety in these instances can be easily taken for granted, so take a few minutes to put your loved ones' —and our— minds at ease.



Double-check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, change them if they're older than 6 months

Keep candles on a clear, fireproof surface away from curtains, blankets, or other clothes and blow them out if you leave the room

Ensure chimneys are properly cleaned and fires are fully out — no heat or light should be coming from the ashes

Have an up-to-date extinguisher ready

Don't use the stove as a heat source

Unplug electronics if the power goes out to avoid possible surges when it's restored.

Keep generators outside, away from windows and vents. Never run them in a carport or garage— even with the door open.

There are a few other deadly incidents caused by winter storms to consider:

Automobile accidents

Heart attacks due to overexertion

Freezing to death - especially among homeless populations

Carbon monoxide poisoning

To minimize the dangers associated with winter storms, take the proper safety precautions to protect yourself and your family today.

On the Road

During a winter storm, do not drive unless absolutely necessary.

If you must drive:



Clear snow and ice from the vehicle windows, roof, and hood to avoid throwing snow into someone else's view

Slow down by taking your foot off the gas, not slamming on the brakes

Don’t stop on a hill

Avoid abrupt steering maneuvers

Don’t use cruise control

Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles – Snow and ice increases the distance it takes for a vehicle to safely stop

Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines

Make a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle (which includes blankets, water, non-perishable food, jumper cables, cell phone, ice scraper, flashlight, waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water, shovel, cat litter or sand and a first-aid kit)

At Home



Allow faucets to drip water to avoid freezing

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes

Use flashlights or LED lights instead candles to prevent the risk of fire

Never use an oven to heat your home

Give space heaters space. Keep portable space heaters at least 3-feet from anything that can catch fire

Only use portable generators, camp stoves and grills outdoors – at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and vents to prevent deadly carbon monoxide poisoning

Charge cell phones, laptops and tablets in case of a power outage

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout your home to make sure they are operating

Keep furnace exhaust and vents clear of snow drifts and ice buildup

Bring pets indoors or provide adequate shelter to keep them warm and make sure they have unfrozen water

Outside

