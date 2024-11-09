Autumn events with the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're deep into fall, and if you're looking for some fun ways to spruce up your calendar this month, look no further. FOX 17 sat down with the West Michigan Tourist Association for more details on some of the travel site's top autumn event picks:

St. Joseph Window Wonderland

Mark your calendars for November 22 for St. Joseph Today's Window Wonderland. Check out the luminaries lighting your was as you explore downtown from 5 to 8 p.m., viewing the dozens of storefront windows that have decorated their windows for the holiday season. Plus, you can vote for your favorite. Window wonderland runs through November 24. There's also a promotion going on November 24 called Countdown to the New Year where you'll havea chance to win local gift cards by showing receipts at the St. Joe Today Welcome Center.

International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Attendees can check out over 1,200 wines, beers ciders and spirits from around the world at the 17 International wine, Beer & Food Festival taking place at DeVos Place from November 22-23. There's something for every palate, budget, and level of tasting expertise. You can also book a seating at a wine pairing dinner from the area's best chefs. There will be live music on 2 stages and tickets start at 25 dollars.

Air Zoo 45th Celebration

Kalamazoo's Air Zoo is now in its 45th year, which means tickets are 45% off for the aerial celebration on November 16. There will be kids activities, cake, and a paper airplace championship. Plus, experience a full-motion simulator, ride an amusement park ride, jump like a paratrooper and much more.

Windmill Island Gardens Mod Podge Pumpkins

On November 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., you can do a make-and-take craft at Holland's Windmill Island Gardens. Decorate a pumpkin with a variety of different materials and seal it with mod-podge. It's the perfect fall activity to do with the kiddos. No experience is necessary, and all materials are included in the $25 fee.

More West Michigan Fun

For hundreds more ideas for fun, family-friendly things to do throughout West Michigan, you can always check out the West Michigan Tourist Association's website.

