As gas prices fall, GasBuddy shares three tips to make your car more fuel-efficient in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It’s Tuesday, which means we are talking about gas prices. We’ve seen average prices dip below $3 a gallon as more stations switch to the winter blend of gas. While we haven't seen temperatures dip quite yet, our friends at GasBuddy say now is a good time to make sure your car is ready for winter, which can also help you save on gas.

“We are in the low tire pressure monitor light time of year,” GasBuddy analyst Matt McClain said.

McClain tells me that to optimize your fuel economy, it starts with your tires. Cold weather can decrease tire pressure, so drivers should check and inflate their tires. Also, replace any clogged air filters. McClain says if your filter is dirty, it makes your engine work harder and wastes more gas. Finally, make sure your oil is at the proper level. Once fall maintenance is up to snuff, McClain says it’s on the driver to optimize how far their gas will take them.

“The faster you go, usually the less your gas mileage is,” McClain said.

The best time to fill up this week is right now, as gas prices have started to cycle back up.

