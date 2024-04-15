ArmFighter Showdown coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — You’re invited to the Armfighter Showdown, Saturday, April 20 at the Greenville Moose Lodge!
Participants will try their hand in a double-elimination competition.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Weight classes for Pro and Novice:
Women’s right- and left-handed – 0-149, 150+
Men’s right- and left-handed – 0-154, 155-176, 177-198-220, 22-242, 243+
Weigh-ins:
Friday 6-8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-noon
3lb clothing allowance
Entry Fee: $25 and $15/additional class.
Competition begins at 1 p.m.