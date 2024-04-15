ArmFighter Showdown coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — You’re invited to the Armfighter Showdown, Saturday, April 20 at the Greenville Moose Lodge!

Participants will try their hand in a double-elimination competition.

Here’s everything you need to know:



Weight classes for Pro and Novice:

Women’s right- and left-handed – 0-149, 150+

Men’s right- and left-handed – 0-154, 155-176, 177-198-220, 22-242, 243+



Weigh-ins:

Friday 6-8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-noon



3lb clothing allowance

Entry Fee: $25 and $15/additional class.

Competition begins at 1 p.m.

Check out the event page here!