ArmFighter Showdown coming to Greenville

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 11:19:16-04

GREENVILLE, Mich. — You’re invited to the Armfighter Showdown, Saturday, April 20 at the Greenville Moose Lodge!

Participants will try their hand in a double-elimination competition.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Weight classes for Pro and Novice:
Women’s right- and left-handed – 0-149, 150+
Men’s right- and left-handed – 0-154, 155-176, 177-198-220, 22-242, 243+

Weigh-ins:
Friday 6-8 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-noon

3lb clothing allowance
Entry Fee: $25 and $15/additional class.
Competition begins at 1 p.m.

Check out the event page here!

