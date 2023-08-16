Arm yourself against migraines as you age

Migraines – what can we say about this debilitating monster that sucks up your time, energy, and ability to function?

What indeed.

Cue FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner to help us keep our jobs while explaining how migraines work, and how to keep your triggers from getting the best of you.

Basically, migraines happen when blood vessels spasm, triggering an inflammatory response and sending you running for the nearest dark, quiet corner. Dr. Bitner explains the condition can get worse as women hit different stages in life (because of course, it can).

Many of us experience menstrual migraines— a monthly reminder of this condition’s ability to stop life in its tracks. Those of us experiencing menopause or perimenopause soon realize that rollercoaster can increase those lovely experiences.

Others get them far more often— the raging brain-based internal fire alarm is often set off by our very own personalized list of environmental factors.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip(s) of the Week

The key to winning the war against migraines is to deny the battle.

Get to know your triggers and what brings your symptoms to heel.

Dr. Bitner suggests adopting healthy habits like getting plenty of sleep, drinking a net of 80 oz of water daily, and ditching sugars and caffeinated drinks—even black coffee or tea can cause issues.

Talk to your doctor about medical intervention. No— you can’t be anesthetized and sleep through them, but you can get your hands on medications and therapies that control symptoms and hormones, letting you get back to life sooner.