Are you ready for game night? Grand Rapids Public Library is ready for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join Grand Rapids Public Library for an evening of family-friendly fun each month through the end of the year!

Community Game Nights will happen September 18, October 16, November 27, and October 18!

Each month the library will provide a variety of games to be played 5:30-7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided for this free event, and all ages are invited!

Miss one? Grand Rapids Public Library offers many of their games for in-house play and even some that can be checked out with a library card!

Check their website for details!

