Anthony Michael Hall coming to Grand Rapids for screening of The Breakfast Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calling all Gen-X, Millennials, Xennials, 80s babies, and John Hughes fans! Wealthy Theater is hosting a screening of The Breakfast Club with special guest, Anthony Michael Hall!

Your dose of Brat Pack nostalgia happens September 26 — doors open at 6, and the show starts at 7.

Hall will book-end the screening with a short intro and a Q&A plus a meet'n'great for fans!

As a nod to another John Hughes classic, the first 16 rows are reserved for VIP ticket holders.

Grab tickets here — the show is all-ages, but 17+ is recommended.

** Meet & Greet is free for single photo. Autographs can be discussed with actor at the merch table

