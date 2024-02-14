Answering your Pregnancy FAQ with Priority Health

How much coffee can I drink?

Can I eat deli meat and sushi?

Can I get my hair dyed and nails done

Can I sleep on my back?

How long can I sleep on my stomach?

Can I clean out my cat’s litter box?

These are just a small smattering of questions posed by pregnant women and their loved ones every day.

While each pregnancy is vastly different, Priority Health tells FOX 17 many of the answers start at the same place; a conversation with your OB/GYN.

Having access to reliable care can prevent miscarriage, complications, and discomfort during pregnancy and give you the support you need to give your baby— and yourself—a great start!