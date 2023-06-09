Watch Now
Annual Rock the Block Street Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The community group LINC UP works to advance a racial equity agenda in Grand Rapids by expanding affordable housing and increasing community power.

This weekend they're holding a big event in the city to better connect with the community.

The annual Rock the Block Street Festival in Grand Rapids will give people a day full of live arts and entertainment, tasty multi-cultural cuisine, community resources and shopping at a variety of unique vendors.

Rock the Block is happening Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. along Madison Avenue between Hall and Oakdale.

