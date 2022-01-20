Annual be nice. Student Symposiums being held today and next week

Be Nice

The Annual be nice. Student Symposiums are back in-person for their 5th year. The 2022 events are being hosted by the Mental Health Foundation staff at the organization's new headquarters on 68th Street in Grand Rapids.

The events will bring 50 middle school students and 100 high school students together to take part in interactive learning and collaboration to continue making a positive culture shift in their school when it comes to mental health and suicide prevention.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals 10 - 24 years old. These student leaders are working to change those numbers by educating and empowering their fellow classmates.

During the symposiums, students will participate in activities and presentations, split into groups for breakout sessions, and leave with a “be nice. Empowerment Journal” sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“The resources and information provided by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s be nice. program are powerful tools that challenge the stigma surrounding mental health and reinforces acceptance of getting professional help as needed,” said Ken Hayward, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan vice president and special assistant to the president for Community Relations. “Blue Cross is proud to support the upcoming Student Symposium, which serves as a platform for students to learn, engage and equip themselves with the knowledge necessary to create a positive culture of mental and emotional well-being.”

Human connection and togetherness play a vital role in our mental health and that’s why we made the decision to safely gather for this year’s symposiums.

Middle School Symposium

Thursday, January 20th Thursday, January 27th

High School Symposium

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The events will be recorded in full to provide a recorded symposium for all of our participating schools. Learn more about the program here.

