Amplify GR and SpringGR talk new community Kitchen & Eatery coming to Boston Square

A new community space giving better access to local entrepreneurs and a larger selection of diverse food options is coming to Kalamazoo Ave. in the Spring of 2022.
Amplify GR announced the construction of the Kzoo Station: Kitchen and Eatery. That project began in October. The building previously housed Good Shepherd Auto, but the building has been vacant for than a decade.
The new venture will be run by SpringGR Organizers say it will feature learning opportunities within a commercial kitchen to test or grow food businesses for local entrepreneurs.
Amplify GR also said there's been a big community interest to help grow businesses in the area that are run by people of a different race and ethnicity, along with bringing more focus to female run businesses.
We talked with organizers to learn about who can get involved and what to expect!
If you have questions or want more information you can email: connect@amplifygr.org.