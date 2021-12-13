Amplify GR and SpringGR talk new community Kitchen & Eatery coming to Boston Square

A new community space giving better access to local entrepreneurs and a larger selection of diverse food options is coming to Kalamazoo Ave. in the Spring of 2022.

Amplify GR announced the construction of the Kzoo Station: Kitchen and Eatery . That project began in October. The building previously housed Good Shepherd Auto, but the building has been vacant for than a decade.

The new venture will be run by SpringGR Organizers say it will feature learning opportunities within a commercial kitchen to test or grow food businesses for local entrepreneurs.

Amplify GR also said there's been a big community interest to help grow businesses in the area that are run by people of a different race and ethnicity, along with bringing more focus to female run businesses.

We talked with organizers to learn about who can get involved and what to expect!