Allegan Out Loud expanding

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan’s Riverfront Plaza will be home to the 2nd annual Allegan Out Loud—a now 2-day festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

The event drew 1,500 people to town in its 1st year, prompting organizers from Allegan, Speak Up to expand.

“In today's social and political climate, it is increasingly crucial for our community to celebrate love, diversity, and acceptance,” Eddie Quinones-Walker, one of the co-founders of Allegan, Speak Up told FOX 17. “We are grateful to everyone that is coming together to make this event possible and look forward to a weekend full of colors, community, and inclusion,”

August 4 and 5 will be full of free events for all ages on the Allegan Riverfront from 1 to 10 p.m., including Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Time from 2-3 p.m. and a family-friendly drag show at 6 p.m. followed by a dance party. Food trucks, live music, vendors, and community outreach resources will be available throughout the day.

But let’s rewind to Friday—

New this year is “So You Think You Can Drag” at the Griswold Auditorium— a competitive drag show where 6 local amateurs will vie for the crown of Mx Allegan Pride 2023.

“This show will be unlike any other that our community has ever seen!” Quinones-Walker added.

The partnership with the Allegan Community Players will feature lip-sync battles, a talent show, and full production numbers from competitors and professionals. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and the winner will be named at midnight.

A cash bar with beer and wine will be available and tips for performers are always welcome!

You can grab your tickets for this 18+ show here for $10.