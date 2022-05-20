Akaash Singh brings comedy show to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We made it to Friday West Michigan, and that means there are some great comedy shows to catch this weekend!

Akaash Singh is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Muskegon on Friday and Grand Rapids on Saturday.

He’ll be performing Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Back Alley Comedy Club. General admission tickets cost $15 and VIP tickets cost $25.

His Saturday show at Billy’s Lounge in Grand Rapids is already sold out.

Singh has been featured on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and can currently be seen on the Netflix show “Brown Nation” and the new MTV show “Safeword.”

