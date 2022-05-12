African immigrants can be connected to health and wellness resources during two-day special event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The local non-profit A Glimpse of Africa is partnering with Catherine’s Health Center to host an event focused on connecting African immigrants and refugees living in the Grand Rapids area to essential health and wellness resources.

The two-day event is scheduled for Friday, May 13 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 14 from noon to 6:00 p.m. at the Center for Community Transformation, 1530 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids.

Organizations and businesses from Kent County will be on hand to provide information and experts will speak on a variety of topics, ranging from parenting to achieving financial independence. COVID vaccines and boosters will also be available to those 5 years of age and up.

Attendees will also be able to check out a special Mobile Happy Lights Relaxation Station, a bus that underwent a $40,000 conversion to transform into a mobile relaxation station, complete with various light therapies and holotherapy.

Organizer Fridah Kanini said the event is more important than ever. “Our community tragically experienced recent events that have left many seeking support. Although planning for this event began at the start of this year, its timing makes it very relevant for our community.”

The following organizations are participating in the event: The Red Project, Immigrant Assistance Center of West Michigan, Edward Jones, Community of Hearts, Safe Haven, GRAAHI, Black Impact Collaborative, Treetops Collective, Reliance Integrated Wellness Center, Network 180, and Grand Rapids Public Library.

The event is free and open to all in the community.

