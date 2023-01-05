Adventure awaits in this wintery trek!

ROCKFORD, Mich. — If you're ready to burn some of the holiday calories or maybe break up with the couch but not interested in the traditional methods, the Michigan Adventure Race is here for you.

Join hundreds of (possibly crazy) racers for this joyous jaunt through the wilderness of Camp Roger.

It's the largest winter adventure race in the U.S. Teams and solo-racers will be outfitted with a map and snowshoes (weather permitting) for conquering Amazing Race-style obstacles and objectives.

Michigan Adventure Race

Collect as many checkpoints as possible before heading back to the lodge for chili!

Expect to be out there fore about 3 hours (but we're told you can come back to the lodge early if you're too cold).

Registration is required and includes a 1/4-zip pullover— but you have to register by January 11th to get in!

Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition is January 14th. Check here for all the details and keep an eye out for more events with Michigan Adventure Race.

