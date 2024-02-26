Adoption event to help connect families and children looking for homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Orchards Children's Services is hoping to help more children find their families in West Michigan.

The group is teaming up with Jockey Being Family, which helps support adoptive families.

The Family Resource Fair allows families to meet and spend time with some of the children and teenagers looking for homes.

The March 9th fowling event is happening in the Grand Rapids area from 12-2 p.m.

For more information on the location, and to complete the required sign up ahead of time, click here.