Activities & Events for the first weekend of May

The Interactive Walking Tour at the Grand River

On Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Canal Street Park, local experts will guide through the river's ecosystem, fishery and water protection efforts. Hear from the Grand River Watershed Arts and Music Council, Friends of Grand Rapids parks, and the DNR. It's a great way to get outside, learn something new, and connect with the community.

Free Barre3 Signature Class

Bamboo Grand Rapids is offering an all-levels workout blending strength, cardio and mindfulness for a full-body reset at 11:00 A.M. Saturday. After class, stick around to build your own mini charcuterie board. Bring a yoga mat, water and a friend!

Tulip Time in Holland

It's back! Events will run through early May across Holland's downtown, with more than 5 million tulips expected to bloom. This weekend features free events including a fine art exhibit, makers market, Dutch dance performances, and family-friendly activities. There isn't a single admission ticket, so you can pick and choose events to fit your schedule.

Steam Along the Lakeshore in Muskegon

On Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., this free family event is featuring hands-on science, tech, engineering, art and math classes across multiple locations including Hackley Park and The Muskegon Museum of Art. Students & families can explore, create, and learn together while meeting local educators and makers. The first 750 students receive a free Steam Swag Bag.

A Rock, Gem & Mineral Show

Returning to Kalamazoo from May 1 to 3, this event features more than 50 vendors with unique stones, jewelry and collectibles. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Scouts in uniform are also free. The event is cash-only.

Beginning Birding Walk

The early bird catches the worm, and you can see it in action Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Led by experienced birders, this event is open to all skill levels. Participants can expect to identify over a dozen bird species and other animals while enjoying easy walking trails. Binoculars are available if needed, and families are welcome.

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