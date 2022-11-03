Watch Now
Abominable Snow Tri: First ever winter triathlon for West Michigan

Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 03, 2022
CANNONSBURG, Mich. — In the midst of the snowiest weather Michigan has to offer, the hardiest of athletes will lace up-- and zip up-- for West Michigan's first ever winter triathlon; The Abominable Snow Tri.

Courtesy of the Cannonsburg Ski Patrol, this fundraising race will take place at Cannonsburg Ski Area on February 19th, 2023.

There are 8 different races including the full tri, dual- and single-discipline events, and a relay. All racers will get a finisher medal for completion and a commemorative long-sleeve shirt.

The Abominable Snow Tri kicks off at 8 a.m. pitting racers against their own best times and the elements as they take on the 12-mile trail system.

When you're done, defrost at the Post Race Party with beer from Saugatuck Brewing and food from local vendors.

Race-day registration is not available, so you'll need to sign up by February 18th! Rates range from $50- to $75/person depending on the race, however prices are set to increase after November 7th.

