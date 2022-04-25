GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's important for kids to take time to learn their ABCs, and it's just as important for them to know they are loved and valued.

That's the goal of the ABC Affirmations.

Janaya Jones with Naya's Learning Corner joined us on the morning show to tell us all about it.

ABC Affirmations help kids learn and build confidence

ABC Affirmations include 26 illustrated flashcards that have positive affirmations and help build a child’s confidence.

There will be an ABC Affirmations Book Workshop on May 14 from 2-4:30 p.m.

