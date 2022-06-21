AAA predicts record number of drivers for 4th of July holiday

AAA is predicting nearly 48 million people will travel for the Fourth of July, according to their 2022 Independence Day Holiday Travel Forecast.

Travel over the weekend is expected to each 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

The weekend is defined as Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4.

Car travel is expected to hit a new record with 42 million people expected to hit the road, which AAA says is even higher than before the pandemic. 3.5 million people are expected to take to the skies for travel.

AAA says despite rising costs including gas prices, people are still increasing their spending on travel and hospitality as COVID-19 concerns have lessened.