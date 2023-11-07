A taste of the south awaits at Tupelo Honey during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is the perfect time to head south— but if you can’t get there physically, Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is ready to take your taste buds on a field trip!

For Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, you can sample all things southern and savory.

Restaurant Week GR - Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Tupelo Honey Fried Green Tomatoes

Chicken and mac & cheese waffles, fried green tomatoes, bourbon peppercorn glazed meatloaf, cocktails, biscuits with sweet jams, and eggs benedict with an avocado twist— plus sides and all the fixin’s.

Restaurant Week GR - Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Brussel Sprouts

This is their first Grand Rapids location – but the Asheville NC restaurant offers some of the South’s favorite flavors across the country with locations in Colorado, Idaho, Virginia, and many others with more coming soon.

Restaurant Week GR - Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Tupelo Honey Cocktail

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is offering a 3-course meal for $35 during Restaurant Week— available through November 11!