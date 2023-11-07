Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

A taste of the south awaits at Tupelo Honey during Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles
Restaurant Week GR - Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen &amp; Bar
Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles
Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Waffles
Posted at 6:46 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 06:46:45-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter is the perfect time to head south— but if you can’t get there physically, Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is ready to take your taste buds on a field trip!

For Restaurant Week Grand Rapids, you can sample all things southern and savory.

Tupelo Honey Fried Green Tomatoes
Tupelo Honey Fried Green Tomatoes

Chicken and mac & cheese waffles, fried green tomatoes, bourbon peppercorn glazed meatloaf, cocktails, biscuits with sweet jams, and eggs benedict with an avocado twist— plus sides and all the fixin’s.

Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Brussel Sprouts
Tupelo Honey Fried Chicken and Brussel Sprouts

This is their first Grand Rapids location – but the Asheville NC restaurant offers some of the South’s favorite flavors across the country with locations in Colorado, Idaho, Virginia, and many others with more coming soon.

Tupelo Honey Cocktail
Tupelo Honey Cocktail

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is offering a 3-course meal for $35 during Restaurant Week— available through November 11!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book