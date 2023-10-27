A Safe Halloween is a Happy Halloween

For kids, Halloween is an amazing night of fun, candy, and silly costumes.

For parents, it’s a balancing act between having fun and being safe.

Walker Police and Fire Departments tell us there are two things you need to do: plan ahead and communicate with your kids.

Planning ahead

Even if your kid is going in all-black, make sure to add reflective elements. You can find reflective tape, LED necklaces, glow-in-the-dark thread and paint, glow sticks, and more to get your ghoul noticed at most retailers.

Ditch the mask – face paint or makeup avoids any obstructions masks cause, allows for more creativity, and makes for a great (maybe a little cringey) look-back in years to come.

Drop a flashlight in their bucket. Look for wearable lights like headlamps to make carrying it a little less of a burden as their candy haul grows.

Don’t forget the bag! One thing that won’t mysteriously fall off or be forgotten is their bag. Plus— they’re going to swing it around. Make it glow, reflect, or light up to give drivers a better chance of noticing kids who are too cool for safety gear.

Make sure your kids have a way to call for help. If their costume doesn’t come with pockets, incorporate a way of carrying a phone, whistle, or other alerting device.

If you’re taking a pet, make sure they’re good in large, unpredictable situations and can handle lots of attention. If that’s not your fur babe, leave Fido at home.

Communicate with your kids

Create a buddy system for older kids and stay with your younger kids—they’re shorter than they think, making them harder to see for drivers, especially in neighborhoods where cars are parked along the side of the road.

Know their route and who they’re going with if you’re not there. For kids old enough to go it alone, pair the range of streets they’re targeting with how long they expect to be out. Having them share their location will help give you peace of mind as they venture out.

Always use sidewalks when available—it may be tempting to zig-zag across the street, but at dusk, this is more dangerous than usual. Cross only at corners and use crosswalks/signals.

BONUS REMINDER (for adults either coming home from work at that time or driving kids through neighborhoods)

Driving on Halloween

Slow down

Take extra time at stops and intersections

Watch out for pets—especially the unrestrained ones.

Kids are going to run across the street — please be overly cautious around trick-or-treat times.