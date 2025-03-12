A night on the town to help those with Cystic Fibrosis

Friends and Family of Cystic Fibrosis are hosting their annual Masquerade Ball on March 22, 6:30-11 p.m., at the Thousand Oaks Golf Club in Grand Rapids.

Dress to impress and enjoy live music, Hors D’oeuvres, food, and drinks while bidding on live and silent auction items.

Grab your tickets here for $60/person

All proceeds stay in West Michigan to help support those living with Cystic Fibrosis.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube