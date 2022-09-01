A look inside the Grand Haven lighthouse

GRAND HAVEN — It’s an iconic staple of Grand Haven, but have you ever had the chance to go inside?? We are talking about the lighthouse that’s lived at the end of the pier for more than one hundred years.

It's the cherry on the top at the end of the pier. Both lighthouses stand tall, weathering every storm.

"They're both lighthouses. The square building is called the Grand Haven, south pier entrance light and tall 52 foot building is the Grand Haven, south inner pier lighthouse," said Dave Karpin, the Grand Haven lighthouse conservancy president.

Michigan features the most lighthouses out of any state in the United States. There are 129 sprinkled along our shores. Each lighthouse has different colors and shapes, so boaters can identify which town they’re approaching.

"100 years ago, when you were coming into fort, you had a what they called a coast pilot or navigation book that will tell you if you see these two lighthouses this is the port you're going into and the captains were aware of that and that's how they navigated around," said Karpin.

A beacon of light that housed much more than just the navigation system. Back in the day whole families use to live in the bottom of each lighthouse while one family member kept the light on. Each area of the lighthouses better then the last ending at a small ladder giving way to a tiny entrance you squeeze through leading to a show stopping moment at the top.

You can see for miles across the lake and well into town. On a clear night the light can be seen from the water for 10 miles. Nowadays, lighthouses operate a little different.

"The lanterns or the lightened side are automated, they come on when the sun goes down, and they go off when the sun comes up and they're maintained by the coast guard," said Karpin.

The new technology with these buildings are now more of historical remnants, rather than actual navigation tools.

"They have no real significance to the mariner with electronics today. The mariner knows exactly where they are, just like you do with your phone. You punch where am I? Or how do I get there, and it tells you. Those electronics are much more advanced on the ship," said Karpin.

These buildings have withstood decades of crashing waves and ice storms, but the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy helps out with things like fresh paint, new windows, and an updated lantern room.

"Most recently we received a $60,000 grant from the state of Michigan to do some concrete work on the lighthouse and that will that bid will go out in the next two weeks," said Karpin.

Not many people have been inside the lighthouse and there’s a lot of curiosity. Soon enough many will get their chance.

"We do intend to open it up on a routine basis. Right after the summit works done next spring. We plan on putting a small gift shop in there like other white houses and be self sufficient rather than having to have two or three fundraisers a year to maintain the the lighthouses," said Karpin.

If you want to check out the lighthouse before construction is done the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy is hosting an open house tonight from 5 to 7 where you can get an inside look and see everything first hand.