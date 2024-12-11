A Christmas classic with a twist coming to Hope Repertory Theater

HOLLAND, Mich. — Alumni and students alike join to bring the tale of George Bailey; a man pondering his place in the universe who learns just how many lives he touches in a positive way every day on Christmas Eve.

But the play version is a bit different from the movie— this pulls back the curtain on a troupe of actors putting on a radio story of the 1943 short story on which the film was based, all without the buttons and computers with cued-up sound effects at their fingertips.

These actors will create the background sounds that would bring this story to life over the airwaves before TV for audiences everywhere just like they would’ve 80 years ago when the story was set.

Come see this spectacle— or better yet, close your eyes and get a taste of what it would’ve been like— for yourself, Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 18-21, at 7:30 p.m., with an afternoon matinee on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $35, Seniors and Hope faculty and staff tickets are $30, and high school and college students get in for $20, while kids middle-school age and younger are free! Grab them online or call the Events and Conferences Office located in downtown Holland in the Anderson-Werkman Financial Center at 616-395-7890, or in-person on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

