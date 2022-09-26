7th annual Gold Coast Doulas Diaper Drive

GRAND RAPIDS — Diaper costs have gone up 20% in the past year and according to realdiapers.org disposable diapers can cost around 70 dollars a month, totaling around 840 dollars a year. Just the cost of diapers can take up 2% of an American parents' total household yearly income.

When you factor in that 95% of parents who solely use disposable diapers for their children billions of dollars are spent on diapers a year.

This week is actually National Diaper Needs Awareness week giving way to Gold Coast Doulas 7th annual Diaper Drive collecting diapers all across West Michigan for families in need. Numerous locations across West Michigan are collecting donations until October 2nd in hopes of reaching the goal of collecting 10,000 diapers! Get a full list of drop off locations here and a full list of donations they are accepting.