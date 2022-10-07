6th Street Hall can't wait to welcome you to their Pulaski Days celebration!

Join the Knights of St. Casimir—6th Street Hall as Pulaski Days takes over Grand Rapids.

Celebrating 50 years of the tradition, the hall will be hosting live music — yes, there will be polka!— dancing, and all the delicious polish food you can handle.

Friday, October 6th, their kitchen is open until 10 p.m.— but Saturday, it's open until the food is gone!

The Hall is on the corner of 6th Street and Davis NW. You can grab your Pulaski Days gear there, sit inside or out, and start a hall membership to be included in all their upcoming events.