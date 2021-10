KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Stamp enthusiasts get excited because the 2021 Fall Postage Stamp and Cover Show is happening this weekend.

The stamp and cover show is happening October 9-10 at the Kalamazoo Expo North Hall.

Admission is free, and so is parking.

Paul Matyas, treasurer of the Kalamazoo Stamp Club, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to learn more about what to expect at this year’s show.