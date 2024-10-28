Watch Now
10-year-old pens her 3rd book, aims to start animal sanctuary

Amelie Anastasia dreams big.

And with the help of those around her, this 10-year-old philanthropist and author with three books under her belt will open an animal sanctuary.

Amelie is touring, telling people about Wolf Tales, the story of Lavender and Leaf, joining the foxes, Nya and Hazel, from her first 2 books, Fox Tales and Fox Tales 2 on an enchanting adventure through the forests of Michigan.

The story highlights the importance of preserving the natural world and the power of friendship.

She's not stopping with suggesting we preserve our natural spaces; Ameilie wants to open a wildlife sanctuary called The Happy Place when she grows up so these beautiful creatures and spaces are around for generations to come!

Wolf Tales is out November 12, just in time for the holidays.

Find out more about Amelie, Nya, Hazel, Lavender, and Leaf— and pre-order your copy of Wolf Tales here.

