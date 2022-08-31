More than 3,000 cases may have been impacted by inaccuracy of MSP’s marijuana testing

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police say more than 3,000 cases involving alleged marijuana impairment could have been false positives.

Last week, the MSP Forensic Science Division announced they were halting all testing of marijuana drug samples due to the possibility that the tests were positive for CBD, rather than just THC. The state police warned prosecutors not to rely on the THC toxicology results until they could learn more about the alleged problems in the testing.

THC is the psychoactive compound in marijuana. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana that does not produce a high, and CBD has not been considered a controlled substance in Michigan since March 28, 2019.

In a letter sent to prosecutors across the state today, MSP Forensic Science Division Director Jeffrey Nye said approximately 3,250 THC cases since March 28, 2019 could be impacted. The cases identified have an “alleged violation [that] is based on the finding of THC alone and there is insufficient evidence of impairment, intoxication or recent use of marihuana to otherwise support the charged offense.”

According to Nye’s letter, the identified 3,250 cases “did not have other drugs within the scope of analysis and/or alcohol detected above the 0.08% legal threshold.”

Nye further instructs prosecutors and police, “If you currently have a positive THC confirmation report issued by the laboratory, and you do not have other evidence of impairment, such as driving behavior, individual observations, results of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Drug Recognition Expert evaluations, or other indicators of THC, please consider the alternative explanation that the sample may be positive for CBD alone.”

The lab keeps blood samples for at least two years. They will be retaining all samples so further testing can be conducted.

