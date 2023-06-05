More MI families may qualify for WIC with program expansion

LANSING, Mich. — More families could qualify for food support with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Sciences announcing an expansion of a key program.

Michigan's income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)have inched up, meaning a greater number of families may now qualify.

"The 2023 federal income guidelines reflect a significant increase as of June 1," Christina Herring, WIC director, said. “This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods.”

Under the updated guidelines, WIC extends provisions to any family of 4 with an annual income up to $55,500, which represents an 8.1% increase from last year.

The new guidelines are outlined as follows:



Families of 2 with $36,482 annual income

with annual income Families of 3 with $45,991 annual income

with annual income Families of 4 with $55,500 annual income

with annual income Families of 5 with $65,009 annual income

with annual income Families of 6 with $74,518 annual income

According to MDHHS, the program is open to anyone who makes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

MDHSS also adds that families are already qualified who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

However, families that do not qualify for the above benefits may still qualify for WIC.

To learn more about the program's income guidelines, click here.

WIC is a federally funded United States Department of Agriculture program administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It serves low and moderate income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants and children up to age five who are found to be at nutritional risk. WIC provides nutrition education, supplemental foods, breastfeeding promotion and support and referrals to health care.

— MDHHS

