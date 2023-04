PARK TOWNSHIP — Ottawa County Deputies notified FOX 17 of a man reported missing from Park Township after walking a small white dog Thursday night.

Thomas Harkema was last seen walking his dog near 152nd Ave and E Lakewood Blvd between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy Ottawa Co Sheriff's Office

Ottawa County Deputies tell FOX 17 the 69-year-old was wearing a Grand Valley sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and blue shoes.

If you've seen Harkema, please call 911 or the sheriff's office at 1-800-249-0911