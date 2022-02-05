Watch
Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Mark Zaleski/AP
Nurse Cassie Owen demonstrates an ultrasound machine at the Portico Crisis Pregnancy Center Jan. 26, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. States that have passed ever-restrictive abortion laws also have been funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into privately operated clinics that steer women away from abortions but provide little if any health care services. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 16:26:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies.

An Associated Press tally shows that the spending is a nearly five-fold increase from a decade ago. It's the result of an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states that have restricted access to abortion.

State budget figures reviewed by the AP show that nearly $89 million has been allocated across about a dozen states this fiscal year to fund the nonprofits known as crisis pregnancy centers.

A decade ago, the annual funding for the programs hovered around $17 million in about eight states. The centers are typically religiously affiliated.

