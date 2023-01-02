Michigan's minimum wage increases to over $10 an hour

(WXYZ) — For the first time in Michigan history, the minimum wage is more than $10 an hour.

On New Year's Day, the hourly wage jumped from $9.87 an hour to $10.10 an hour. For tipped workers like servers and bartenders, the minimum wage increased to $3.84.

"With everything going up, all the prices of everything, everybody's wages should definitely have some type of increase," server Michelle Kaljevich said.

But not everyone is thrilled about the pay increase.

"It is just another burden on us trying to operate a small business," Yanni Dionisopoulos, owner of Golden Fleece said.

The restaurant has been in his family for more than five decades, but the past few years have been a challenge. He says this increased wage rate on top of inflation and a shrinking lunch crowd could be damaging.

"Everything has been rising and it is not the same," he said.

The increase in minimum wage stems from a 2018 petition attempting to bump up hourly rates to $12 an hour. Ultimately it was adopted and amended at a lower threshold reaching $12.05 by 2030.

The amended version is currently being fought in court and if it passes the increase will take place in the winter.