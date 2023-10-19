Michigan's Jack Bergman could run for House Speaker, spokesperson says

Amid the chaos over the election for U.S. House Speaker, Rep. Jack Bergman from Michigan is looking at running for speaker.

The Republican, who represents Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula, has been approached and had conversations about a possible speaker run, according to a spokesperson.

Bergman's Communications Director, James Hogge, said in a statement Wednesday that Bergman is prepared to step up as speaker, and would only seek to be the speaker for the rest of the 118th Congress.

The 74-year-old has served in Congress since 2017, and previously spent 40 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was also one of three Michigan Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election results, along with Reps. Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg.

The U.S. House is set to vote for speaker once again on Thursday after Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, from Ohio, has yet to win enough votes to become speaker. It's been more than two weeks since Rep. Kevin McCarthy was voted out as speaker.

"It's becoming clear Rep. Jordan’s path is narrowing by the hour," Hogge said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We cannot go another day without a Speaker. He simply doesn’t have the votes - we need to have a frank discussion as a conference about a path forward. If as a conference we see he can’t get the necessary votes to become Speaker, General Bergman is prepared to step up," Hogge added.

During Wednesday's votes, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan, which is more than the number who voted against him on Tuesday. Now, some Republicans aren't sure whether or not Jordan can actually get the majority of votes.

Earlier this week, Bergman did say he would support Jim Jordan on the House floor on Tuesday.

"I will be supporting him on the floor this Tuesday," Bergman wrote. We need a fighter now more than ever and there is no doubt in anyone's mind that Jim is a staunch Conservative fighter who has taken on some of the most important fights in Congress."