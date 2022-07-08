Watch Now
Michigan's 2nd monkeypox case found in Detroit

AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 11:00 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 23:00:20-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is reporting its first case of monkeypox.

The announcement was tweeted by Detroit Chief Public Health Office Denise Fair Razo Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the second case of monkeypox in Michigan. The first was reported last week in Oakland County.

Monkeypox is contagious, but health officials in Michigan said risk to the general public is low.

Fair Razo posted a video on Facebook to provide more information on monkeypox including symptoms and ways to prevent contracting the virus.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

