Michigan's 2nd monkeypox case found in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is reporting its first case of monkeypox.

The announcement was tweeted by Detroit Chief Public Health Office Denise Fair Razo Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the second case of monkeypox in Michigan. The first was reported last week in Oakland County.

Monkeypox is contagious, but health officials in Michigan said risk to the general public is low.

Fair Razo posted a video on Facebook to provide more information on monkeypox including symptoms and ways to prevent contracting the virus.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.



