Michiganders protest against the EPA bringing Ohio's toxic waste to Michigan

ROMULUS, MI (WXYZ) — The extensive and paramount work of removing contaminated soil and testing the environment continues 23 days after a train derailment released toxic chemicals into East Palestine, Ohio.

People living near the site are fearing for their health and safety.

"One thing that's been made clear to me is that everyone wants this contamination gone from the community," EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said on CNN.

But where is it going? Well, at least 15 truckloads of the toxic waste are in Wayne County.

"We don't want this stuff in our backyards. We don't want the sickness," Stephanie Butler said.

Butler organized a protest in Romulus Sunday, one of the two EPA-approved dumping sites in Michigan state. She and other protesters were demanding the waste be removed.

"This isn't about politics. This is about the safety of humans," Romulus Council President Virginia Williams said.

"This is how we treat the beautiful great lakes state, by bringing Ohio's toxic waste to Michigan and especially to Downriver?"

Representative Jim Desana echoes U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell's concerns that state and local officials were not given a warning the waste would be making its way to our state. The complaints are forcing the EPA to halt the transportation of toxins from Ohio.

Today, that process will resume, but the next shipments of waste will go to two sites in Ohio. Nonetheless, this does not rule out the Great Lakes state in the future.