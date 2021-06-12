Michigan TikToker gets stuck in folding chair while performing a sex stunt

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old sex worker from Ann Arbor accidentally got stuck in a folding chair Tuesday while performing a stunt.

The TikToker took to her followers to ask what to do — they suggested she call the fire department.

"I was terrified. I had a full-blown panic attack," Sydney Seaton said. "I was in that chair for like three hours."

Sydney practices a sex fetish called "stuck" where she wiggles herself into tight spaces and tries to get herself out. Most of the time the stunt works. On Tuesday, it did not.

"I got myself in and could not get out. I don't know why," she said. "I tried absolutely everything."

This video she posted to TikTok went viral with more than 800,000 views and 60,000 likes.

"I am so surprised how viral it went and I'm getting an overwhelming amount of followers and DMs."

While Seaton's incident left her panicked, she said she's more likely to try again.

"I'm actually more excited because I got a lot of people from the fetish community reach out to me saying it's really nice to see your authentic and doing real work and stuff so it makes me more motivated to work harder," Seaton said.