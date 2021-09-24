Michigan State University temporarily closes dining halls to public due to staffing shortage

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University announced it is temporarily closing its residential dining halls to the public due to labor shortages.

The dining halls, according to the university, will only be available for those with MSU-issued IDs.

MSU notes that to be fully operational, the Culinary Services team needs about 2,800 student team members, 800 temporary and on-call employees and 470 full-time team members. When in-person classes were shut down in 2020, many students returned home and services were reduced. Now, however, MSU says many workers have taken other positions and they are trying to fill the vacancies.

Culinary Services Executive Director Rebecca Selesky stated in a press release, “Given our current challenges, we need to modify operations in our dining facilities. This step will help us continue providing quality service to MSU students, faculty and support staff. We also need to support our team members who are working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding experience to guests.”

