Michigan State students react to President Stanley's resignation video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — News of Michigan State University's president tendering his resignation Thursday is continuing to make its way across campus.

It's been a tumultuous relationship between the university's Board of Trustees and President Samuel Stanley leading up to Thursday's announcement that he'd be leaving the school in January.

So how do students feel about his resignation?

"I actually feel bad for him because I think he wanted to do things right, and probably all the people here didn't feel connected to him that's why I feel bad," said one sophomore.

But not all students felt sympathy for Stanley. Some thought he could have handled the school's ongoing Title IX concerns in a better way.

"Its kind of weird to hear the president of your school, someone who is supposed to be on top of things, let something like sexual assault slide," the student said.

In recent months, Stanley drew sharp criticism from the school's Board of Trustees during those conversations around the Title IX certification process .

In a video address to the campus community Thursday, Stanley fired back.

"I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University have lost confidence in the actions of the current Board of Trustees," said Stanley.

In response to Stanley's resignation, the board sent a statement that said, in part:

“The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley’s service over the past three years. President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty."