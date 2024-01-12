Michigan State Police trooper hurt after teen driver falls asleep, strikes cruiser

INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — "When you first see it, you think 'Somebody didn’t survive that crash,'" said First Lt. Mike Shaw.

The awful-looking crash happened after a 16-year-old driver fell asleep while traveling northbound on I-75. He was near Sashabaw Road in Independence Charter Township, drifting onto the right shoulder, and colliding into a patrol car.

"He got pretty banged up in that crash," Shaw said, adding the trooper is still in the hospital, waiting on the prognosis from doctors. "We notified his family. They’re actually from out of state and they came up today. We met them and got them over there."

Also inside the cruiser was a person under arrest on suspicion of drunk driving. They only received cuts and bruises. The teen involved is also okay, too.

MSP Second District

"If we take anything from this, its seat belts will definitely save your life," said Shaw.

The teen was apprehended for reckless driving and released to a parent. The passenger in the patrol car was processed and sent to jail.