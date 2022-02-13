Michigan State Police releases synopsis of Sunday's car pile-up

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police tweeted the synopsis of Sunday afternoon's car pile-up on east I-96 near Grand River Road.

According to MPS, a driver got out of his vehicle to inspect damage on his car when involved in an earlier crash. Another driver could not stop and struck the vehicle of the first driver. MPS tweets state that the pedestrian was pushed into a highway wall barrier by his vehicle.

Vehicle Pedestrian Crash:

2-13-22

LOCATION:

E I 96 Express near Grand River. SYNOPSIS:

Troopers were dispatched to a multi car crash when they learned one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. 1/ pic.twitter.com/fF2o8FIGFW — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 13, 2022

The pedestrian was pushed into the wall by the impact of his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with critical head injuries. MSP crash reconstructionist are on scene investigating the crash. 3/ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 13, 2022

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical head injuries.