Michigan State Police, other agencies targeting speeding drivers June 17-25

Michigan State Police are stepping up speed enforcement for the next week amid a rise in speed-related crashes.

According to MSP, police throughout Michigan have seen a rise in speeding and deadly crashes.

In 2021, there were 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads, up 18.5% from 2020.

With that, police agencies throughout the state, and Michigan State Police, are targeting speeding drivers from June 17-25, 2023.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes, serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” Katie Bower, the director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said. “We are in the busy, warm-weather travel season with many families driving to their favorite destinations to enjoy the summer break. Unfortunately, there will be some drivers on the road who put everyone at risk by speeding and driving recklessly, making crashes more likely. These vital speed-enforcement periods help lessen the impact of those dangerous, impatient drivers.”

