Michigan State Department of Motor Vehicles scam texts: What you need to know

(WXYZ) — Has your phone been blowing up with texts saying they're from the Michigan State Department of Motor Vehicles?

They've been received by a number of people in the 7 News Detroit newsroom, and now Michigan State Police are warning that they are a scam.

You may have received a text similar to the one below:

The scam is similar to the unpaid toll scam that was floating around earlier this year. At the time, 7 News Detroit anchor Alicia Smith reported that her phone was blowing up with texts about unpaid toll bills and the same was true for many of us at 7 News Detroit.

Alicia decided to ask about it on the WXYZ Facebook page, and we got more than 4,300 comments from people across Michigan and others out of state.

Maisha Floyd of Detroit received two text messages last week saying she had an unpaid toll bill. The first one had a +63 country code number at the top, indicating it was from the Philippines. The EZ Pass one came from an odd Outlook account and warned, "if you fail to pay by March 6, 2025, you will face penalties and legal action."

Normally, Floyd would have ignored these texts, but she told me she'd recently traveled and used toll roads in Texas, Kansas, and New Mexico.

"I've never been through a toll, and I didn't know what to expect. So, when I got the text message, I didn't think anything about it," she explained.

Floyd followed all the directions to copy and paste the link in her Safari browser, and it took her to a payment page.

"It was actually professional looking. I didn't see any red flags with it. I honestly didn't," she said.

She tried to pay using her debit card, but got a pop-up indicating the card was denied. That's the trick! The scammers want you to keep trying different cards, so they have those numbers to use themselves.

The Better Business Bureau warned about this scam in January after the organization named it one of the emerging scams of 2024.

"How many reports did you get about the scam last year?" I asked Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the BBB.

"In our latest scam tracker report, it showed we had about 800 people report this to us," she said.

It doesn't appear to be letting up in 2025.

So, how can you avoid text message phishing scams? The BBB says:



Look for red flags like an out-of-country area code or odd email address

Don't use any links provided

Search for toll agencies directly

Know these agencies do not send text messages requesting payment

Scammers have also been posing as the Michigan Department of Transportation, state officials said. These scams are also claiming people have outstanding toll bills with a link to a fake government website.

At the time Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release that there are no toll roads in Michigan currently, but MDOT collects tolls at three locations: the Blue Water Bridge, International Bridge and Mackinac Bridge.

Nessel said toll bills for those facilities will be sent by email and never by text message.

With this scam, it is important to note that Michigan does not have a DMV, and vehicle-related transactions are handled by the Secretary of State.

Nessel says the phishing scams can be reported by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) or online to the Federal Trade Commission.

Complaints can be filed to the Nessel’s office on the state’s website.

The Ohio Turnpike also posted a massive scam alert at the top of their homepage.

So, bottom line, whatever you do, don't click — or copy and paste — the link.

In fact, while I was writing this story, I got another fake toll bill text!

"I received these text messages, too. So that's why we posted about this on our WXYZ Facebook page. So, thank you for reading that post," I told Floyd.

"Thank you for posting that really because I honestly didn't know. I probably would have left my card unlocked, and I probably would have had anything happen by now," she said.

If you receive one of these phishing text messages:

