Michigan senators move to repeal ban on unmarried couples living together

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A law that has been around for more than 90 years to prevent unmarried men and women from living together is up for debate in Lansing.

On the books since 1931 in Michigan, the law is commonly called a “Zombie Law” since it’s no longer enforced. But some say it’s still preventing important benefits from being shared.

On the streets of metro Detroit, some were unaware of the law’s existence and the effort to remove it permanently.

Angela Davis recalls living with someone before getting married and the benefits that can come with it.

“Probably a year and a half,” Davis said. “I know people that have been together for years and never got married and love it.”

Latrello Sephers also sees no reason why the law should still be around. However, he doesn’t believe a couple living together without being married should share tax benefits even if one has low income.

“If you want to get the benefit, get married. But if you’re not married, I don’t think you should bother those individuals,” Sephers said.

Currently, breaking the law carries a $1,000 fine and even as much as 1 year imprisonment. But again, there is no enforcement.

On Wednesday, the state Senate approved a bill to remove the misdemeanor that uses language like “lewd” and “lascivious” from state law.

7 Action News asked lawmakers on both sides for their take.

“Stephanie Chang, who sponsored this bill, was approached by an accountant because their client, an unmarried man and woman of 15 years with children, wanted the same benefits most parents do,” Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, said.

Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, said, “Nobody to my knowledge had any problem getting rid of this old law. It’s ridiculous you could be arrested. What this is all about is just disincentivizing marriage through the tax code. They shoved that in there specifically for this purpose.”

The bill that passed 29-9 makes tax benefits possible by wiping out anything that’s still illegal in Michigan about cohabitation.

Next, the bill goes to the House for consideration.