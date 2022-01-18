Michigan records nearly $3.7 billion in online wagers in 2021, report finds

(WXYZ) — Michigan recorded nearly $3.7 billion in online wagers in 2021, the first year that online sports betting and casino games were legal in the state.

PlayMichigan, which tracks retail gaming developments in the state, said sportsbooks and online casinos ended 2021 on a record-breaking roll with more than $500 million in sports betting and more than $120 million in online casino revenue.

According to PlayMichigan, the state had $3.97 billion in online and retail wagers and $3.7 billion in online wagers that generated $292.2 million in revenue

“Bettors fared much better on their bets than in November, but it was still one of the best months yet for Michigan’s sportsbooks,” Matt Schoch, the lead analyst for PlayMichigan.com, said in a statement. “Online sports betting and casinos hit the higher side of expectations in their first year, particularly online casinos. And the last four months for sports betting have really added an exclamation point to the first year.”

In December alone, online sportsbooks drew $484.6 million in bets, beating the record set in November of $473.8 million.

DraftKings had the most in online wagers, followed by FanDuel and then BetMGM.

Online sports betting and casino games became legal in Jan. 22, 2021.

